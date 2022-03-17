Don’t settle for less, believe in yourself – ADINA

Miss Adina Thembi, a Ghanaian singer has charged young girls to be determined in achieving their aspirations, have bigger dreams and believe it would be realized .

She told them to not allow peer influence and pressure to deter from reaching greater heights but be focused, courageous to overcome the obstacles and strive through.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the essence of the International Women’s Day Celebration (IWD),Miss Thembi said that people needs to understand and support the effort by stakeholders in breaking the barriers and boundaries of girls to attaining their aspirations.

She said there should be inclusion of girls and women in all aspects of life and end the stereotypes and name calling when they put in much efforts to contribute their quota to the development agenda of the country.

The Official Brand Ambassador for the She Leads Project said there should be opportunities that would create an enabling environment to young girls as women to aspire to leadership roles in the country.

She believed that women and girls were capable in leading and achieving laurels in the private and public sectors therefore should be given the nescessary support and assistance wherever they find themselves.

Miss Thembi called on the general public to encourage, equip and inspire young girls and women to aspire leadership roles to break the inequality gab to help push them to also become great personalities in the country.

She noted that young girls growing up needed to be mentored in other to ensure they were on the right path and be directed to in their career path that would help them in life.

The Brand Ambassador stated that young girls needed to be given opportunities to undertake internships and employment in approapraite places to equip them for the leadership roles.

Again she said that young boys and girls should be brought up in a way to make them realize that both are capable when it comes to access to the different professions and leadership positions

The IWD was celebrated every March 08 to recognize women’s social, economic and political achievements.

Also the day is celebrated to highlight the importance of creating conditions favorable to women for ther full and equal participation in social development.