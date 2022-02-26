Don’t shy away from politics – Businesses told

Mr Kwasi Abeasi, the immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has encouraged businesses to take interest in political decisions that inadvertently affect the private sector.

He said businesses needed a strong voice and legal representation to push their agenda during the design and implementation of policies relating to the private sector.

“The most unfortunate thing is that all businessmen say ow! we don’t get into politics. Policies is not for us so leave policies to those who are not businessmen to go and design for us and then we complain,” Mr Abeasi stated.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Chapter of the Africa Chamber of Trade (ACT) in Accra, he emphasised the need for sensitisation of politicians to understand the complex relationship that existed between governments and the private sector.

That, he said was necessary to insulate businesses from being targeted by politicians adding that, “if you are a businessman, it shouldn’t matter which party comes to power.”

Moreover, an introduction of a clear policy on Political Party funding, Mr Abeasi said, was key to helping deepen transparency, democracy and promote cordiality between the private sector and government.

“We must make the effort to fund certain activities of the parties, which should be basic and whatever they do to raise funding becomes extra. And then we should limit them to how much they can spend on certain activities,” he said.

Mr Abeasi said it was good for the government to diversify the tax base through the E-Levy, but the approach was wrong because it would overburden businesses.

“The simplest thing is you want additional revenue. This was something not coming in previously. So, anything coming in is additional to your normal source of revenue. So, you start with 1 per cent and it gives you an idea as to what is out there,” he said.

Professor Goski Alabi, Consulting President, Laweh Open University, encouraged businesses to continuously engage in research to remain informed on changes and competition within the business environment.

“I have noted that at times a lot of organisations lose in their leadership in the industry or the sector simply because they lost hold on managing their customers,” she said.

Reverend Ismaila Awudu, the Acting President of ACT Ghana Chapter, said the Organisation was opened to the Chief Executive Officers of credible trust-worthy companies and organisations, which had proven track records in doing business and investment in Ghana.

“The ACT’s Ghana Chapter will serve as a prime networking opportunity for top CEOs in the country to acquire key global best corporate governance practices needed to ensure international competitiveness with regard to the quality of management” he said.