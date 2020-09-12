Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, on Friday advised Ghanaians to continue wearing the face masks and observe the safety protocols as the fight against COVID-19 is not completely won.

He said though the country had seen a reduction in the number of active cases, there had been resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the past week, hence the need for Ghanaians not to lay down their guard.

Dr Srofenyoh gave the advice when MTN Ghana Foundation donated 3,000 pieces of face masks to the Hospital to ensure the safety of frontline health workers.

“We have to continue wearing the face mask until we are completely sure to have overcome the disease in the country,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the gesture adding that this would save the Hospital the cost of having to purchase those items.

The donation, which comes at an estimated cost of GH¢6,000.00, was to enhance the protection of all health personnel in the fight against COVID-19 in the facility.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, said a total of 88,000 pieces of face masks were being donated simultaneously at the regional and some selected district hospitals across the country.

He said the Foundation was aware of the support health workers had rendered to Ghanaians in the COVID-19 fight, thus, as part of the various interventions to fight the disease a number of activities had been embarked on.

Mr Koranteng noted that the donation was necessary as the wearing of face mask was crucial in the fight against the disease.

“For this reason, we have a campaign with the #Wear it safely everywhere you go. Be wise# to encourage Ghanaians to keep wearing the face mask to reduce the spread of the disease,” he added.