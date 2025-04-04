“Don’t underestimate the children of nowadays”

They aren’t children as we assume.

Isaiah 3:12 [As for] My people, children [are] their oppressors, and women rule over them. O My people, they which lead thee cause [thee] to err, and lead thee astray, to thy destruction.

2 Esdras 5:8 There shall be a confusion also in many places, and the fire shall often be sent out again, and the wild beasts shall change their places, and child-bearing women shall bring forth monsters (metaphorically):

A great concern bringing back to memories, why should the teaching of a significant subject such as Reincarnation be abandoned and rejected?

They (the children) reincarnated into the world of indiscipline they left behind, having been deceived in their previous life by Satan, thinking they’re never going to come back, their inability to fix wrongs of the past (Matthew 15:1-9, Mark 7:13) covered-up bad deeds/behaviors, wickedness, evil doing, called good bad considered evil as good (Isaiah 5:20-21) which has now advanced with technology and fine-tuned by AI, making morals having no value in our society, read careful the verses above. (Things they knew previously have changed and they now find it easier than before to SIN. No more walking long distances to the farm and traveling, they can order any dead stored edibles within the palm of their hands through technology Satan has again taken control over people to enhance his destruction plans, still pursuing the agenda to achieve what he arrogantly told Father The “I AM”.

The Heights Koran Sura 7:16.

He said: “Because thou hast thrown me out of The Way, lo! I will lie in wait for them on Thy Straight Way:

7:17. Then will I assault them from before them and behind them, from their right and their left: nor wilt Thou find, in MOST of them, gratitude (for Thy mercies).

John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: …

Who do you think Christ referred/called a thief? Will you also argue that there’s no name mentioned? If stealing is sin, and prohibited by The Law, who do you think will teach doing the opposite of good per the Koran verse above?

“The Sleeper must Awaken!

You see, the Devil’s aim to steal, kill and destroy is well planned (2 Corinthians 11:13-15) dividing and hiding the truth by creating religions to twist the facts, and propagating it over 2000 years, so we accept it as truth? He controls religions with fear, guilt, hatred etc. Human nature is really weak due to excessive sin contributing to getting ever weaker and taken advantage of by his agents.

Hence, Kingdoms’ prayer should be written on our forehead, on our heart, on our arm as Christ taught us:

“Thy Kingdom come. Thy Will be done in earth, as [it is] in heaven.”

So that Father could have mercy towards those who are not reborn, aka the sleeper or those “deep asleep” and forgotten about the spiritual birth after the birth of the flesh (John 3:3-6). I feel so sad within and sometimes ask myself “Why did I involve myself in this treasonous act?

Revelation 12:4 And his tale (of lies – John 8:35 KofkB and John 8:40 kJV) drew the third part of the “Stars” (ch. 9:1) of heaven (into his army), and did (cause them to be) cast to the Earth (for their treason against God): and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born (Christ – Second Coming).

*Did you know, you are part of the treasonous act? Or you are told it was your ancestors?

Brethren, life is really useless, come to see how good/truth is condemned/treated as evil compared to how evil/wrong doing is glorified as good, if we don’t come together to fix the situation now?

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for Light, and Light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

5:21 Woe unto [them that are] wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!

Malachi 4: 1-6

4:1 For, behold, the Day cometh, that shall burn like an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the “I AM” Lord of hosts, that it shall leave of them neither root nor branch (nothing)…..

Can you see “The Signs”?

Those who believe or are taught there’s nothing like/called REINCARNATION should have a second thought. Jesus told you before this world, He was. The incarnated blind man John 9, Elisha’s reincarnation as John the Baptist etc. (Matthew 17:13) Then the disciples understood that he spoke unto them of John the Baptist (Elias – Elisha NOT Elijah).

Stop reading wrong Bible versions, be Awakened.

What did the Bible say?

Mark 13:3-10, Revelation 10:7-10

https://jahtruth.net/Bible/

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/

Who is JAH?

Psalms 68:4 kJV

Sing unto God, sing praises to his name: extol him that rideth upon the heavens by his name JAH, and rejoice before him.

You still believe the blind leaders you were warned about?

THE CALL FOR REPENTANCE

The Days of Elijah, Noah, Sodom and Gomorrah again.

The wake-up call for the:

Rabbis (Religious Leaders)

Scribes (Lawyers)

Pharisees (Politicians)

Society

Leaders

Parents

Youth

Children

A call to FIX

Our homes

Our towns and villages

Our Cities

Our Nations

Our World

(Malachi 4) before it’s too late.

Peace be upon you and within you.

Peter Ocloo

a messenger of The Lord

Inspired by The Little Book,

(The Way home or face The Fire) Revelation 10:8-10