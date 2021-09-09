Don’t use third parties for ECG services

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema North District Office has cautioned residents against using third-parties or agents in accessing services the company offers.

Mrs. Tamara Asomanin-Wiafe, Tema North District Manager, addressing residents of Community 12 during a community engagement, said clients must desist from using third parties popularly known as ‘goro boys’.

Mrs Asomanin-Wiafe stated that; “Our doors are open, and we would want to encourage customers to please contact us directly for their services, and also in a bid to curb incidents where customers end up paying much more money than is required to self-styled agents”.

She added that ECG staff were not supposed to demand payment for services such as meter installation and faults repairs, noting that Management of the Company had issued circulars cautioning staff against such acts.

She appealed to the customers to help the Company discharge better services to them by reporting such misconduct to the various district managers or the ECG Call Centre on 0302611611 for appropriate actions and sanctions to be taken against such recalcitrant staff members.

The Tema North ECG District Manager also urged developers to use only Energy Commission’s certified electricians to wire their new structures as that was the acceptable requirement before the Company could connect a client to the national grid.

Officials of the ECG also educated clients on the best ways to use electricity safely at all times to avoid fires, injuries and deaths.

On their part, the customers raised concerns on bad customer service experiences they had with ECG at certain times, as well as some staff demanding payment for services.

Other customers applauded ECG Tema for their quick responses to faults, while others also shared their experience of how they were able to acquire a meter easily from the Tema North District without any middleman and at a much cheaper rate than anticipanted.