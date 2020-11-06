The running mate to former president John Dramani Mahama, Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang has exhorted NDC supporters at the Damongo Constituency not to vote “skirt and blouse” in the impending December polls.

According to her,it will be of great disservice to vote “skirt and blouse” since the president needs majority Members of Parliament in the chamber to fast track development.

During a two days tour of the Savannah Region,the former Vice Chancellor called on the people to vote for their own son,John Dramani Mahama and the incumbent MP,hon.Adam Mutawakilu for the needed development.

She wondered why those sharing money are not using the money to provide the people of Damongo water and other social amenities, adding that,a win for the NDC is a win for development,jobs, education, health, peace, agriculture improvement, women and youth empowerment.

The NDC she assured was poised for victory and will unite the nation once again, whilst consolidating the many gains the NDC made under Mills and Mahama administration,gains which the current administration have eroded.

The manifesto pledges of the party according to her,caters for everyone and will bring renewed hopes to Ghanaians.

At the Jakpa Palace,the former Minister of Education received the blessings of the Yagbonwura who lauded her for demonstrating a high sense of peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

The NDC running mate was eskinned “Queen of Peace at Wasipe” in recognition of her contribution towards promoting peace in the country ahead of the 2020 polls.

Her skin name is “Kanyitiwurche”.

Source: Ananpansah,B.Abraham