Don’t Wade Through Floodwaters – NADMO Warns Public

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) urges the general public, particularly motorists, to exercise extreme caution during the rainy season by avoiding walking or driving through floodwaters.

Addressing the media today at Ahafo Kenyasi after a sensitization exercise, the Ahafo Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Adu Bonsu Gabriel, highlighted the serious risks associated with floodwaters, warning that even shallow-looking floods can have strong currents capable of sweeping away vehicles and endangering lives.

“Floodwaters are deceptive and dangerous. Many lives and vehicles have been lost due to people underestimating the force of the water,” Mr. Adu Bonsu stated.

He further explained that in addition to the risk of drowning or being swept away, floodwaters are often contaminated with faecal matter, harmful bacteria, and hazardous debris. They may also conceal dangerous reptiles and sharp objects that can cause serious harm.

The Ahafo regional NADMO Director also advised residents in flood-prone communities to take proactive steps by relocating to safer areas to prevent avoidable disasters.

Mr. Adu Bonsu emphasized that while the government continues to work diligently to protect the public, individuals have a critical role to play in safeguarding their own lives and property.

This caution comes in the wake of a near three-hour torrential downpour recently that caused severe flooding in several parts of southern Ghana, including Kasoa, Weija, Adentan, parts of Kumasi, and surrounding areas.

For media inquiries, please call the Ahafo Regional NADMO Director on

0244938212