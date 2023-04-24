Don’t wait for Ramadan before assisting the needy – Effutu MCE

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has admonished Muslims not to wait for Ramadan before supporting the needy and less privileged in society.

He said assisting the needy all the time would pave the way for them to receive continuous blessings and grace from Allah.

Alhaji Kassim gave the advice when he joined hundreds of Islamic worshipers in the municipality to commemorate the 2023 Eid-Ul-Fitr festival at Kokobin in Winneba Township.

He thanked the Almighty Allah for bringing them that far and prayed that Allah would continue to protect and guide all and sundry in the country in their endeavours.

He emphasized the need for Muslims, particularly the youth, to continue to emulate Ibrahim’s obedience, refrain from engaging in any form of negative acts and to help support the development of their areas.

Alhaji Kassim stated that the period of fasting brought them closer to Allah and therefore, they must continue to do good to attract blessing and grace from Allah.

“Let us abide by the teachings and doctrines of Islam and the laws of Ghana in order that together we will forge ahead as one people with a common goal to achieve our objectives,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Alhaji Mohammed Monsuri, Effutu Chief Imam led the worshipers to thank Almighty Allah for protecting and preserving them through the period of their fasting and also prayed for continuous peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country.

He said going through 30 days of spiritual growth without any hindrances should encourage them to continue to uphold the values of Eid-ul-Fitr and enjoy their blessings thereof.

He entreated all Muslims especially, the youth to embrace peace in all their endeavours since the Islam religion stood for peace as they also contributed their quota towards the development of the country.