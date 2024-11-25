Doom Awaits Evil Politicians – Prophet Reveals

The prophet of the Destiny and Solution Spiritual Centre in Accra, Prophet Kofi Boafo, says 75 per cent of the 2024 presidential candidates are involved in occultism. Followers of these candidates, he stressed are in danger of premature deaths that could come in any form before, during and after the 2024 elections.

Prophet Kofi Boafo, whose prayer centre is along the Kasoa-Winneba road delivered his prophecies in an interview with our news team.

He said God destined this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections to end peacefully, but a few individuals have sought occultic powers to win the elections, for their parochial interests. Therefore, he asked all those involved in the demonic machinations to stop such practices or prepare to face the consequences with their followers.

He asked the citizenry to free their minds from the fears of electoral violence assuring the December polls will happen peacefully.

He advised the nation to unite and pray for peaceful elections before, during and after the upcoming general elections. He advised the citizenry, especially, the youth not to heed calls from selfish politicians to perpetrate violence. According to Prophet Kofi Boafo, such unpatriotic politicians have relocated their families outside the country, to avoid trouble, so citizens should not sacrifice their lives for them.

He said if violence erupts, the evil politicians would travel abroad to join their families leaving behind the unfortunate souls to perish.

He reminded the youth of the threats of terrorism surrounding Ghana’s borders and urged them to guard the country’s peace jealously.