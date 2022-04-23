Door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in WR

The Ghana Health Service, under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, is to move into communities in the Western Region to vaccinate an estimated 149,000 persons against COVID-19.

The five-day exercise, dubbed, “Better Late Than Never”, would cover pregnant women, children above 15 years as well as Muslims who may going through the fasting period.

Dr Gifty Amugi, Public Health Director of the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, told a press conference in Takoradi that the exercise would be targeting door-to-door, homes, religious and recreational gatherings as well as schools.

She assured that the vaccine was safe, saying, “The vaccines are generally safe and efficacious to protect you against the COVID-19 virus.”

The regional statistics show that 26.3 percent of the fully vaccinated had received the booster doses and 43.9 percent received at least a dose.

The figures according to the Public Director implied that 56.1 percent were yet to receive a dose and the need to enhance regional protection against the COVID-19 virus.

The Vaccine has the ability to protect you against the virus and ward off any catastrophic effects of current and emerging variants of the virus, she indicated.