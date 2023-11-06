DOP Project launches Ankara Suii challenge with Afro Fusion track honoring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

DOP Project Africa, Development Opportunity and Peace, as part of the Global Peace Walk which will climax with activities and Pan African Youth summit in South Africa 2024 ha released a track celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the 2 great legends and iconic footballers who have impacted the game massively.

Interest in the track will get the youth involved in activism in areas such as good Governance, development opportunity and peace.

There’s a dance challenge associated with the track.

Below are the links to the track

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjWjCjFG/

https://x.com/HorjorTay/status/1721275887117603022?s=20

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzR15jNN4U8/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid06chJytmMRRgwM4C7qSYza6Jsrqz5fb9j298Jzpr7PWmVpncXkXYyLpVHkWMdvCKwl&id=61553032386412&mibextid=Nif5oz