DOPE AFRICANS and The NBPA Host Star-Studded Dinner During United Nations General Assembly

In the heart of New York City on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), DOPE AFRICANS® and The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) came together for an exceptional evening dinner and reception at the NBPA headquarters.

This gathering served as a unique platform to further ongoing efforts in helping players reach broader global audiences and champion new and existing economic development opportunities in Africa. Moreover, it provided a chance to celebrate the substantial contributions of current and former players involved in social impact work supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across Africa.

Co-founded by Massah David and Miatta Johnson, DOPE AFRICANS, known for curating distinctive cultural experiences that attract influential guests worldwide, has earned its esteemed reputation for presenting captivating and authentic displays of African culture. In partnering with the NBPA, the event featured current and former players, including Bismack Biyombo, Bruno Fernando, Gorgui Dieng, Joakim Noah, Luc Mbah a Moute, Luol Deng, Victor Oladipo, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, and Precious Achiuwa.

Beyond current and former NBA players, attendees also included distinguished influencers, business leaders and policy makers such as Fally Ipupa, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Harvey Mason Jr., Laolu Senbanjo, Ndamukong Suh, Bozoma Saint John, Alphonso David, Lais Ribeiro, TG Omori, TJ Adeshola, Abdul Kareem-Abdullah, Tomi Talabi, C.D. Glin, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Tein Jack-Rich, Tobi Amusan, Wanjira Mathai, and M.I Abaga (Jude Abaga).

About DOPE AFRICANS:

Founded in 2019 by Miatta Johnson and Massah David, DOPE AFRICANS emerged as a cultural phenomenon celebrating African excellence. The event provides an authentic and rare experience for the African creative community to celebrate their culture among their professional peers. DOPE AFRICANS transcends boundaries and unites people from across the diaspora, offering a unique celebration of African cuisine, music, and an unmatched vibe.

About NBPA:

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA mission is to ensure that the rights of NBA players are protected and that every conceivable measure is taken to assist players in maximizing their opportunities and achieving their goals, both on and off the court.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players’ group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.