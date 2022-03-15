Doppelmayr Group supports the rehabilitation of Awutu Adawukwao Football Park in Central Region

As part of efforts to boost the development of football talents and nurture raw sporting capabilities of the people in the Central region and Ghana in general, Austrian Company Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group has supported the rehabilitation of the Awutu Adawukwao Community Football Park.

According to Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, the company is committed to making a tangible difference and social impact on the lives of local people in communities around the world.

In view of this, the company through its Marketing Department has provided financial support for the rehabilitation of the local football pitch.

The football pitch is located in the heart of the Awutu Adawukwao Community in the Senya East District of the Central Region of Ghana.

The first phase was the upgrading and leveling of the park.

Currently, the project is in phase two (2) of construction works where a wire mesh fencing will be done in and around the inner perimeters to ensure supporters and spectators can’t jump over unto the park.

The funding support was received by Ghanaian Division Two side Big Brain Football Club (Gutzi Soccer Academy) which serves as the home pitch for football training sessions and the hosting of league matches.

The club started the rehabilitation of the pitch in November 2021 last year to meet the Ghana Football Association (GFA) standards.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Thomas Nesler, Area Sales Manager, Dopplmayr Seibahnen GmbH, Austria, said “the rehabilitation of the football park corresponds with our desire to be as close as possible to the communities and potential markets our company interacts with. We are very happy to contribute to the construction of wire mesh fencing for the Adawukwao Community Town Football Pitch.”

He added…….“We believe that a standard football playing field like this would help unearth many talents and further the development of the youth in the local communities.”

ABOUT THE DOPPELMAYR/GARAVENTA GROUP

The Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, headquartered in Wolfurt, Vorarlberg, Austria is the world’s leading manufacturer of ropeways, cable cars, and ski lifts. It operates production plants as well as sales and service centers in 50 countries worldwide.

To date, the group has built more than 15.300 installations for customers in 96 nations around the globe. Flexibility, know-how, and pioneering spirit make the Group ideally equipped to meet all the challenges of traditional and new markets.

Doppelmayr /Garaventa sets standards with their innovative transport systems defining utmost comfort and safety in line with their professional installations.

