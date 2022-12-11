Doreen Copson, Stella Nyamekye and two others nominated for NASCO player of the month

Hasaacas Ladies’ Doreen Copson, Dreamz Ladies’ Stella Nyamekye and two other players have been nominated for the NASCO October Player of the Month award in the ongoing 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The two others were Linda Owusu Ansah of Supreme Ladies and Gloria Fosua of Thunder Queens, who would all be battling for the award having dominated the league in the month of October.

Doreen Copson had one of the best moments in her football career last two months as she managed to bag four goals in four games for her side.

She was adjudged the most valuable player once and helped her side secure all the needed points to grab the top spot in the Southern Zone of the WPL with a record of five goals this season.

Dreamz Ladies star, Stella Nyamekye after four games played in the month of October, also managed to score four goals in four games, winning the most valuable player award twice.

She had contributed to her sides success this season, leaving them on fifth place on the Northern Zone table and currently placed second on the top scorers chart with seven goals in all seven games played.

It was no surprise to see Gloria Fosuaa make the list for the player of the month as the Thunder Queens forward had made lots of impacts in her sides dominance this season.

She scored three goals in four games played, made one assist and also managed to grab the most valuable player award twice.

Supreme Ladies youngster, Linda Owusu Ansah, who had picked up an incredible form this season, made the top four list with three goals and one assist to her credit and also won the NASCO player of the match once.

Her development in recent times had pulled lots of surprises as she was confident, she would make the top scorers chart by the end of the season.

The winner of the Player of the month for October would receive a 32inch NASCO Television set and a trophy, as well as cash prize from title sponsors, Malta Guinness.