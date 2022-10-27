Dorgbetor Foundation CEO pledges support for Dasstech

Mr Benjamin Dorgbetor, Chief Executive of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation has hinted the outfit will explore all measures to place Dabala Senior High Technical School (DASSTECH) in the well-to-do category.



Mr Dorgbetor who was speaking at the second speech and prize giving day at Dabala Senior High Technical School said, the students needed support to become world transformers in the future.



He admonished students to have a growth mindset and take charge of every opportunity, adding “they should make good use of the free education system very well.”



Mr Dorgbetor asked parents to also encourage their children to learn and resist withdrawing them from the classroom to the farm.



“Parents; the Foundation’s effort will be useless if you do not encourage your children to learn and stay in school. When it gets better for your children, you are the first people to enjoy not the Foundation, he said”.



The CEO asked teachers to be mindful of the words they used on their students though some children and situations could be irritating.



He asked the students to sit up and learn so that their results and the school’s performance would get better.



“When I heard the results, I told myself this is too bad and I want the next time we come we want to hear 60 per cent change,” he said.



Madam Rose Nyawuto, the Headmaster of the school applauded the support of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation, adding it came at the time the school needed it most.



She bemoaned the dwindling academic performance of the school at West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



“The school’s performance in the core subject in WASSCE has not been encouraging, the percentage score in mathematics keeps dropping; from 15.3 per cent in 2019 to 2.2 per cent in 2021,” she said.



The principal said there was a slight improvement in the percentage score from grade A1 to grade C6 in the 2021 WASSCE, adding that the school has put in numerous intervention programmes to make academic performance better which would yield results.



She added the school had a lot of challenges and most of them were in relation to facility deficiencies and called on stakeholders to support them.



Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, the District Chief Executive of South Tongu District said the theme for the speech and prize giving day had been well chosen since discipline had become a necessity for success.



He promised the District Assembly would continue to support Dasstech in infrastructural development adding “I will provide a number of desks in 2023 to facilitate teaching and learning.”



The second speech and prize-giving day was on the theme “Discipline, the hallmark of Academic excellence.”



The Foundation donated 10 computers, 10 streetlights and promised to provide new uniforms to the Dabala Senior High Technical School after the headmistress called for support for the uniforms of the cadet.



The Foundation also sponsored the prizes and certificates given to the students.



John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in commemoration of the late John D.K Dorgbetor, who stood for community development and youth empowerment.

