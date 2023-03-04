Dormaa Aduanahene burried in Aduana royal family mausoleum

The mortal remains of Barima Yeboah Kordie II, the Aduanahene of Dormaa Traditional Area, aged 74 has been interred at the Aduana royal family mausoleum at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

Barima Kodie II was laid in state from Friday dawn at the old palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro, and in keeping with customs and traditional practices the Ankobea and Twafo divisional chiefs performed certain mandatory rituals, before doors were opened for mourners to file past his remains to pay their last respect and to begin the period of mourning.

A giant portrait of the late chief had been hung at the frontage of the palace, underneath was seated some of his family members including Mrs Comfort Yeboah, his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The chiefs and queen mothers from the four Dormaa divisions of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality, Bomaa in the Tano South Municipality of Ahafo Region, Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality and Dormaa-Ahenkro dressed in mourning costumes of black and red cloths were heavily present at ‘Doteyie’ (pre-burial funeral rite).

Delegations of the Drobo and Berekum Traditional Areas in the Bono Region also graced the occasion in addition to other mourners from different parts of the country and abroad.

Earlier Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of Eastern Region and Nana Akosua Fima Dwabeng II, the Paramount Queen mother, Dormaa Traditional Area were led in a procession from the ‘Abanpredease’ palace through some principal streets of Dormaa-Ahenkro amidst drumming and dancing and sporadic firing of musketries to the old palace to also perform some rituals exclusively at where Barima Kodie had been laid in state.

The ‘Doteyie’ of Barimah Kodieh II was held at the Abanpredease palace where prominent, wealthy individuals and corporate entities in the area donated assorted drinks and various sums of money.

Besides his traditional position as the Dormaa Aduanahene, Barimah Kodieh II who was a native of Aboabo Number Three in the Dormaa Central Municipality served the ‘Dormaaman’ in various capacities at different times and until his demise was the Board Chairman of the Aduana Stars Football Club and Dormaa Senior High School.