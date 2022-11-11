Dormaa Ahenkro based Aduana Stars to participate in US-Africa Companionship Cup Festival

The Dormaa Ahenkro based Aduana Stars Football Club (FC) has been selected to participate in the United States of America (USA)-Africa Companionship Cup Festival 2023/2024 scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The selection of Aduana FC, two times Ghana Premier League champions was part of a partnership deal struck between the management of the club and the World Diplomatic Federation (WoDiF), a non – governmental organisation with its headquarters in Tema-Ghana.

The Companionship Cup, an initiative of D.A. Harrison LLC, Atlanta, Georgia was introduced by Sports Afrique Internationale, an affiliate of the Federation to feature some top clubs in African football.

This was announced by Mr. Isaac Rockson, leader of a six-member delegation of WoDiF when he was speaking at a press conference held on Monday at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

He mentioned the teams selected as Gor Mahia, Kenya, Djoliba, Mali, Bayelsa Stars, Nigeria, Stade Malien, Mali, RC Kadiogo, Burkina Faso who would fly to the US for the tourney.

But San Pedro, Cote d’Voire, State d’Abidjan, Cote d’Voire and Coton Sport FC de Garoua, Cameroon were yet to confirm their participation.

Announcing details of the partnership, Mr. Rockson explained the Companionship Festival entailed a set of eight different programmes to be held within a period of two years, saying aside the sporting disciplines, the others would also focus on health, education, business/ investment/trade sectors and promoting cultural exchanges.

He said as part of the deal, the USA’s football teams would be coming to Dormaa-Ahenkro to interact, engage, play and share experiences and exchange ideas with Aduana FC and also serve as a platform to advertise the rich Dormaa and Ghanaian cultural identity.

Mr. Rockson said the festival was expected to provide lucrative offers towards the realisation of players’ potentials and raise their pedigrees, while presenting a golden opportunity for Aduana FC to strengthen and scale up its business and commercial portfolio.

There would be fund raising to support Aduana FC TV, an online television, which would be used to market and promote the club.

Mr. Rockson therefore reminded the playing body to see the festival as a mandate and prepare well.

Mr. Lawrence Frimpong, Sports Commissioner of WoDiF explained the event would take place during the team’s off-season period between June to August to ensure adequate preparation.

Mr. William Addo, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Aduana FC thanked the leader and members of WoDiF delegation for the selection of the team to participate in the festival and assured them of the team’s readiness to participate in the competition.

Mr. Paa Kwasi Fabin, the Head Coach of Aduana FC, expressed great delight for the investment/trade and business component of the deal, noting it would provide opportunities for the youth to be gainfully employed.

Bright Adjei, the skipper of Aduana FC, on behalf of the playing body expressed appreciation to WoDiF for the opportunity offered to the players, and promised to raise high the flags of the club and Ghana and therefore appealed to the Federation to actualise its laudable plans for the club.

The official launch of the Companionship Cup is scheduled to take place at Atlanta, Georgia 6th March next year.