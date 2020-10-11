Mr Gordon Asubonteng, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Dormaa Central, has launched his campaign manifesto to meet the development aspirations of constituents if elected as Member of Parliament.

The manifesto promises to bring holistic transformation of socio-economic development including good governance for the general well-being of the populace.

The event, which attracted Party members and supporters from the area, also saw the outdooring of a 39-member Constituency Campaign Team for Election 2020.

Addressing the gathering at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, Mr Gordon Asubonteng said the manifesto “is a derivative of the People’s Manifesto of the NDC”.

That followed “a period of interaction with a cross section of the people in the constituency based on the tenets of leadership, inclusiveness and hope – the very principles that give meaning to any sound political ideology,” he said.

Mr Asubonteng said even though the primary role of an MP was law-making and not directly linked to the provision of development projects for his or her constituents, MPs could lobby to bring development to their people.

Mr Yaw Adu, the Constituency Chairman of the NDC, touted the role Mr Asubonteng played in office as the former Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive to enhance development of the Municipality.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that he (Asubonteng) could achieve extra in terms of provision of infrastructure and other development initiatives if voted as the MP for the area.