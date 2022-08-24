Dormaa East broiler processing factory to become operational

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE) on Tuesday announced a poultry broiler processing factory at Nseseresu in the district will be operational by the end of first quarter 2023.

He said the availability and sustenance of capital flow despite the present economic difficulties had driven the project, under the government’s One-District, One-Factory initiative, to its current stage of completion.

Mr Agyemang was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Nseseresu, a farming community in the Bono Region to provide Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area with an update on the level of social development in the district.

The occasion was also to inaugurate a newly constructed 20-seater water-closet and a mechanised borehole facilities which were supported financially by the paramount chief.

The durbar was preceded by a cleanup exercise led by Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II was accompanied by some sub-chiefs and a support group popularly called ‘Osagyefo Zoomlion’ to some communities, including Kyeremasu, Wamanafo, Wamfie, Asuhyiae and Asuotiano in the district where they swept, collected rubbish and cleared overgrown weeds along road sides.

The DCE commended Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II for committing resources of up to 2000 bags of cement and more than GhC80,000.00 into different social infrastructure development projects in the district.

But, Mr. Agyemang added “this excludes small loans for market women in the area”.

He said the Assembly had to date delivered about 30 different development projects mainly through supplying of building blocks and bags of cement to smaller communities such as Konti sheds for its Three-Unit classroom block and Police Post at Kyenkyenase which is nearing completion.

Mr Agyemang said about 200 labourers were recruited from the Asuhyiae community and its environs for the construction of the community’s dam.

He explained local materials were used, saying the work was manually completed without deploying sophisticated machinery and equipment during its two year period.