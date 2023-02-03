Dormaa East District signs MoU with Zoomlion for waste management

The Dormaa Municipal East Assembly in the Bono Region has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zoomlion Company Limited for proper waste management in the district.

Under the MoU, the waste management and sanitation company would evacuate refuse dumps and pick 13 refuse containers to dumping sites.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, disclosed this when he interacted with the media at Wamfie, the District capital to highlight some of the development initiatives taken by the Assembly.

He appealed to the people in the area to support the Assembly to properly manage waste and keep the district clean, saying waste management remained collective and shared responsibility and everybody ought to contribute in that direction.

Mr Agyemang explained the Assembly had earmarked part of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to support the waste management initiative, and asked the Assembly Members to monitor and ensure that the company fulfilled its part of the agreement.

He also advised the environment task force set up by the Assembly to work hard and help keep the surroundings clean to avert the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Mr Agyemang called on the people to pay their taxes and rates to help increase the Assembly’s revenue generation.