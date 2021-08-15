Dormaa Senior High School 1992 year group donates to school

The 1992 Year Group of the Dormaa Senior High School (DORMASS) in the Bono Region has presented 105 metallic mono desks at the cost of GHC40,000 to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the school.

Mrs Lydia Frimpong, the Headmistress of the Ridge Experimental School, and a member of the group made the presentation to help advance academic work.

She said the provision of quality education remained shared and collective responsibility, saying the government alone could not bear such a responsibility and assured the group would continue to support the school.

Mrs Frimpong advised the students to concentrate on their studies so they could pass their examinations well and continue to the tertiary level.

Mr Nicholas Asamoah, the Headmaster of DORMASS, thanked the group for the gesture and appealed for more support as the school required an additional 1,500 tables and chairs.