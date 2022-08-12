Dormaa West: Close to 2,000 Ghana cards await collection

Mr Humphrey Kuutiel, the National Identification Authority (NIA) Registration Officer for Dormaa West has said nearly 2,000 Ghana Cards were yet to be collected by applicants in the district.

He said the authority was aware the Ghana Card had become “a major instrument for any transaction ID”, saying the office had plans to step up public education and sensitisation on the need for registered residents to visit the office to collect their cards.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nkrankwanta, the district capital, in the Bono Region about the progress of applicants’ registration, Mr. Kuutiel said the office was witnessing overcrowding of people expected to be registered for the cards.

He said applicants who reported with missing cards were redirected to the regional office in Sunyani to register for a replacement at a fee of GhC30.

Mr Kuutiel said the office was not having challenges regarding logistics and working staff.

He urged Ghanaians who had not yet registered to take the exercise serious.