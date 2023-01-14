Dormaa West DCE inspires pupils

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive, on Friday visited four basic schools in the district to welcome and inspire fresh school-going children in school for the first time

The schools visited included Aboaboso District Assembly Primary, Yaakrom District Assembly Primary, Yaakrom Presbyterian Primary and Diabaa District Assembly Primary schools

Accompanied by Mr Iddrisu Mahama, the Dormaa West District Coordinating Director and other key staff from the District Directorate of Education, Mr Mahama presented non-alcoholic beverages and biscuits to the primary one and kindergarten pupils to mark the “my first day at school’ programme.

“My first day at school” is an initiative of the government observed nationwide in every academic calendar to welcome new entrants into the formal education sector.

Mr Mahama encouraged pupils to attend school regularly, and advised the teachers to be patient with them.

He said the government had provided a sound environment to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the schools and called on all stakeholders to support efforts towards promoting equality education in the district.

Mr Mahama said the government had strengthened interventions such as the Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme, and the supply of textbooks to enhance teaching and learning.