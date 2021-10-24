Dormaa West NCCE sensitizes youth to violent extremism

The Dormaa West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Bono Region has sensitized youth groups and political party followers in the area to violent extremism and terrorism.

With support from the National Security, the day’s sensitization was also aimed at creating awareness on extremist and terrorist activities, and their consequences on the individual, families and the nation at large and was also attended by traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive, advised the youth to be watchful and report unknown people in their communities to the police.

He entreated parents to monitor the movements of their children and check on them while they use the internet.

He said terrorist groups had resorted to the use of the internet to recruit unsuspecting youth and advised parents to be interested in the kind of friends their children make on the internet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prince Debrah, the Nkrankwanta District Police Commander, noted the absence of peace drawback development and advised the people to preserve the prevailing peace of the district.

The Reverend Father Boniface Ameyaw, the Parish Priest of the Nkrankwanta St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, urged the youth to desist from unhealthy lifestyles such as drug abuse and alcoholism that could ruin their future.

He lauded the sensitization programme and called on the NCCE and its partners to continue to engage the youth on issues of national development.

Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of NCCE, advised the District Assembly to equally share the development projects among the communities in the area.