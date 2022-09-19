Dormaahene commends government for face-lifting community

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has praised the government for the level of infrastructural development in the Dormaa Municipality and the nation.

“If you follow me very well you will realize I love the provision of infrastructure development. But it’s rather unfortunate that some Ghanaians turn to tag you as a sympathiser of a particular political party whenever you express your candid opinion on national issues”, he said.

“You are uncultured if you do not learn to appreciate, when something has been given to you, ” Osageyfo Agyemang-Badu, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, stated at a colourful durbar held at the Abanpredease Palace to mark his 23rd coronation anniversary at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

He, therefore, expressed appreciation to successive governments, particularly the current administration for face-lifting the Dormaa-Ahenkro town, which had enhanced socio-economic development of the area.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II reiterated his commitment to “fight for the interest of the people”, saying “as a chief, I don’t intend to deploy the resources of the land for personal and selfish gains”.

“I was enstooled at the age of 33 and now I am 56 years. So I want to thank you for the trust and confidence you reposed in me to rule and the same goes to the Atoase and Akanasi royal families”, he told the chiefs and people of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II called for support for the clean-up campaign he instituted to rid the various communities of filth to keep and sustain a healthy environment and stem the spread of diseases in the area.

He later presented 30 sewing machines to dressmakers in Dormaa Central Municipality and the Dormaa West district.