‘Dormaahene’ proposes decentralizing ‘Meko Bono’ festival

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has suggested the need to rotate the “Meko Bono” festival among the Bono communities to maintain the enthusiasm and interest of the festival.

He explained that Sunyani, the Bono regional capital had hosted the first and second editions, so it was prudent for the ‘Bonofie’ organisers to move the festival to other communities to whip-up the interest of the people.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II suggested this when he was speaking at a grand durbar to climax the second edition of the ‘Meko Bono ‘festival at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani.

The ‘Bonofie’ is a wholly Ghanaian but international event organisation promoting the socio-cultural and economic development of the Bono and Bono East Regions through tourism and culture.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said the festival had created an avenue for the chiefs and people to unite as one people to deliberate among themselves and find ways to facilitate development in the Bono area.

He stated the development of the Bono Region depended on the people, therefore, it was time for the chiefs and people to forge stronger collaboration to accelerate holistic development of the area.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II encouraged the organisers to collaborate with the Chiefs and queen mothers to brainstorm and put ideas together to make the festival more involving for all stakeholders.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, reiterated the need for all Bono citizens to actively participate in the festival to ensure its sustainability.

He indicated the Bono people had rich culture and customs, and therefore encouraged the youth not to undermine the culture and customs but learn holistically to become well-trained to occupy responsible position and contribute to the development of the region and the country.

Nana Ama Kwakye, the originator of the ‘Bonofie’ said the organisation had also instituted the ‘Bonofie’ community link, which aims at giving hands-on skill jobs to empower the youth economically, saying the training had benefited about 1,000 youths in Nkoranza, Kintampo, Drobo and Sunyani.

She indicated they would continue to promote the culture and customs of the Bono people, while urging the chiefs of the area to support their efforts to sustain the festival for posterity.