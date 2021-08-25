Dormaahene rewards longest Community Radio Station Director

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area at the weekend, awarded the out-going Director of Dormaa Community Radio in the Bono Region.

For his prize, Mr Fiifi Ofosu-Otchere, who has attained 60 years, and retiring from active media, received a plot of land, citation, and an amount of money. He served the station for 21 years.

His reward, according to the paramount chief, was in recognition of his hard work, devotion, and meritorious services that have enhanced the operations of the radio station, and subsequently pushed the development of Dormaa forward.

Barimah Oppong Yaw Boabasa, the Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area, who made the presentation on behalf of the Omanhene at a send-off party held at Dormaa-Ahenkro praised the outgoing director for his dedication and hard work.

He lauded the station’s excellent programming, rich and quality content that had impacted positively on the socio-economic livelihoods of the people, and expressed the optimism the radio station would build on that.

“Mr Ofosu-Otchere is expected to search for suitable land in Sunyani under the title of the Dormaa Stool Lands for allocation and demarcation”, Barimah Boabasa stated.

Madam Mary Ameyaa, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive commended the media in the area for the instrumental role they had played in promoting her political career saying “this role can’t be relegated to the background or taken for granted”.

“On this note, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Mr Ofosu-Otchere in particular, for the opportunity he gave me to use the Dormaa Community Radio Station to advance my political ambition”, she said.

Mr Henry Oppong, the Board Chairman of the Dormaa Community Radio said the station remained a pacesetter and had achieved excellence in broadcasting and mass communication, thereby leading and paving the way for the establishment of three other local FM radio stations in the area.

On his part, Mr Ofosu-Otchere thanked the chiefs and people of Dormaa for the honour, and pledged his readiness to support the development of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

The citation read: “we wish you long life, good health, and prosperity. The Dormaa Community Radio Station will forever remember you for your good services”.