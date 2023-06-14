Dormaahene Urges Timely Release of NHIL Collections to Support Health Insurance Fund”

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has urged the government to promptly release all collections of the National Health Insurance Levies (NHIL) to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The Chief’s plea for timely allocation of the funds was made during a courtesy visit by Dr. Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, underscoring the paramount Chief’s commitment to the sustainable operation of the health insurance scheme.

During the visit to the Palace of Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II expressed deep concern over the delays in releasing the NHIL collections, emphasizing that such delays place immense pressure on the health insurance scheme. Recognizing the importance of adhering to the provisions outlined in the NHIA Act, the Chief emphasized the need for the government to ensure regular and reliable schedules for the allocation of funds, thereby supporting the NHIF’s crucial role in providing accessible healthcare to Ghanaians.

The paramount Chief’s impassioned plea stemmed from his unwavering dedication to the welfare and well-being of the community.

He underscored the critical role played by the health insurance scheme in delivering affordable and quality healthcare services, highlighting the importance of prompt funding to alleviate the financial burdens faced by individuals seeking medical assistance.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II emphasized that the NHIA Act serves as a guiding framework for the proper management and disbursement of NHIL collections. By adhering to the stipulations outlined in the Act, the government can ensure that the funds are allocated in a timely and effective manner, benefiting those who rely on the health insurance scheme for their medical needs.

Dr. Okoe Boye, in his visit to the Dormaa Traditional Area, acknowledged the paramount Chief’s concerns and reiterated the NHIA’s commitment to improving the efficiency and sustainability of the health insurance system.

He assured Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II that the NHIA would continue to work closely with the government to address the challenges facing the scheme and ensure that NHIL collections are released promptly to support the NHIF’s operations.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, lauded the government’s initiatives in asphalting a significant portion of the roads in Dormaa.

Expressing his appreciation to the Government through the Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, who led Dr Okoe Boye to the palace commended the government for prioritizing infrastructure development and enhancing connectivity within the community.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II acknowledged the importance of accessible and well-maintained roads in fostering economic growth and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

He highlighted that the recent asphalting projects carried out by the government in Dormaa have significantly transformed the transportation landscape, making travel safer and more efficient for both commuters and businesses.

The paramount Chief expressed his gratitude to the government for recognizing the pressing need to improve road infrastructure in Dormaa.

He emphasized that the asphalting of roads not only facilitates easier movement but also enhances the attractiveness of the area for investors and boosts economic activities, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of the community.

With the government’s commitment to improving road networks and the ongoing development projects, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II believes that Dormaa will witness further advancements and increased opportunities for its residents.

He urged the government to continue investing in infrastructure development to ensure sustained progress and development in the area.

The commendation from the paramount Chief serves as a testament to the positive impact of government initiatives in enhancing road infrastructure and fostering socio-economic growth in Dormaa.