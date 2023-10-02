Dormaahene vows to destool chiefs involved in illegal mining

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, says he will destool any chief who is found to have “knowingly or unknowingly” allowed illegal-mining activities, otherwise known as galamsey, in his community.

To achieve that goal, he has summoned all the chiefs under his paramountcy to sign an undertaking at the ‘Abanpredease’ Palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

Barima Okogyeatuo Agyemang, the Adontenhene of Aboabo Number Four, informed the media on behalf of the Dormaahene after the signing ceremony.

This commits the chiefs to protect the lands, forests and natural resources under their care in the Dormaa enclave from the activities of illegal-miners and loggers, who through their nefarious activities, had degraded the forests.

Refusal to comply would lead to outright destoolment.

The Dormaahene, also the President of Bono Regional House of Chiefs, said the caution was not meant for the chiefs alone but all residents in the Dormaa area.

Persons found engaging in galamsey, logging and littering the environment would be made to face the full rigours of the law, he said.

He encouraged residents to be courageous to report such persons for swift actions and punitive measures to be taken against them.

The Dormaahene said a standing task force was available to work alongside the law enforcement agencies to prosecute offenders to ensure sanity in the traditional area.