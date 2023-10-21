Dornukie Foundation CEO Donates To Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims In Ada

Founder and CEO of the Dornukie Foundation, who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Ada Constituency for the 2024 elections, on Thursday, October 19, 2023 donated assorted items including rice, oil, tin tomato, mackerel, maize, dough, eggs, bags of water and cash to affected victims in Ada due to the Akosombo Dam spillage

Since last week, October 9, 2023, communities along the Volta River Basin, that is; Pediatorkope, Kpetsupanya, Agbokakope Amekutsekope, Anazomeh, Adjake, Kewuse, Alorwusodekope, Baitrenya,Agamakope, Tornyikope, Adzim, Aflive, Tsawetsonya, Alorkpem, Azizakpe, Agorkpo, Azizanya, Kewunor including parts of Big Ada in the Ada East District have been flooded, following spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

Speaking to affected communities in the Ada East District, Dornukie Naa Norteye expressed her sympathies and pledged her continuous support for them in order to alleviate their plight.

“This is a matter of lives and properties, devoid of politics. I am a native, born and bred here in Ada and being an individual who has the people of Ada at heart and setting up an NGO which is The Dornukie Foundation, it is important that I support my people in these difficult times. It is also an opportune time to get my people to understand that it is time we choose a leader who cares for them, feels their pain and will help us to develop as a constituency.

Ada deserves better, Ada deserves more. At a time of trauma like this however, there is no point in attaching political affiliations, we are one people”, she said.

She also extended her deep sympathies to businesses and business owners who have also been heavily affected by the flood. She called on all well meaning Ghanaians to contribute to support all the affected people and businesses in any way that they can.

Dornukie Naa Norteye was joined by the NPP Constituency Executives, the Ada East NADMO Coordinator, a rep from the Ada Traditional council, Assembly members and other dignitaries.