Dorsons Complex School honours Nkrumah Memorial Day

Dorsons Complex School in Tema Community One has marked Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day with cultural and artistic performances to inculcate in the children the essence of cultural norms and tradition.

Both teachers and students of the school were dressed in various Ghanaian traditional and cultural attires like smocks, kaba and slit, and kente, among others, which were complemented with designed beads, headgear, and jewelry, to portray a comprehensive traditional attire.

As part of the cultural and artistic performance which was to celebrate Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, the children were taken through lessons on the historical migration of each ethnic group, traditional wear, dance, food, tourist centres, and a lot more.

Ms Augustina Addo, Asante Twi Teacher of the school, told the Ghana News Agency, that the initiative was to commemorate the birthday celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President.

She said the programme was organized annually to make the children appreciate, and understand the importance of traditions as well as acknowledge the diversity of culture in the country.

Ms Addo said the programme offered the children the opportunity to be acquainted with their tradition so that they could uphold it wherever they find themselves.

She said there was the need to groom the younger generation to enable them to cultivate the habit of respecting other cultural practices.

Miss Khadija Ibrahim, who represented the Northern Region, narrated the migration of the Mole-Dagbani ethnic group.