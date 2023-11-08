Dortmund defeats Newcastle in UEFA Champions League

BVB clinched its second victory in Group F with goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt, sealing a 2-0 win against Newcastle in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Dortmund established control from the outset, dominating possession against the passive visitors from the northeast of England.

The action heated up 13 minutes in when Fullkrug and Brandt linked up, resulting in a powerful strike from Fullkrug that goalkeeper Nick Pope managed to deflect from 17 meters out.

Maintaining their momentum, Dortmund nearly broke the deadlock shortly thereafter, only for Pope to thwart Karim Adeyemi’s strike.

The persistent pressure paid off in the 26th minute when Marcel Sabitzer’s precise pass enabled Fullkrug to slot home the opener from close quarters.

Sabitzer continued to be a pivotal figure, narrowly missing the target from the edge of the box ten minutes later.

As the first half wound down, Newcastle began to find their rhythm, coming close to leveling the score when Joelinton’s header went just wide from a promising position.

Following the interval, the match’s intensity remained high as both teams exchanged offensive forays.

Pope was called into action again, this time denying Adeyemi, while Newcastle’s substitute Miguel Almiron also missed a close opportunity.

Newcastle’s prime opportunity came at the 56th-minute mark, with Joelinton sending a header into the side netting from near range.

Dortmund quickly countered two minutes later, but once again Pope was up to the challenge, saving Brandt’s perilous attempt.

Brandt eventually doubled Dortmund’s lead, capitalizing on a long ball from Adeyemi to dispatch a shot past Pope into the bottom right corner of the net.

“The boys staged a good performance. We controlled the proceedings from the kick-off and defended very well. We finally made the most of our chances and added more goals to our lead,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic reflected.

Following this result, Dortmund now leads the standings in Group F, while Newcastle has dropped to third place.