Dortmund invite 500 medical profession people for CL match

Borussia Dortmund are inviting people from medical professions to upcoming games starting with Tuesday’s Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon.

Dortmund said in a statement Thursday they want to express their gratitude “to those who did so much for our society in the fight against the coronavirus.”

Dortmund said that 500 tickets will go to medical services people for Tuesday’s match, and that they would invite more for upcoming games in the Bundesliga and German Cup.

Under current coronavirus rules Dortmund can have up to 25,000 fans in their stadium which normally has a capacity of more than 80,000 in the Bundesliga.