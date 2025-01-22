Dortmund Part Ways with Head Coach Nuri Sahin After Champions League Defeat

Borussia Dortmund has announced the departure of head coach Nuri Sahin following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Champions League.

The loss marked Dortmund’s fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions since the winter break, leading to a swift decision to part ways with the 36-year-old coach.

Tuesday’s setback was especially damaging as it was Dortmund’s third consecutive loss in the Champions League group stage, leaving the club with an uphill battle to secure automatic qualification for the knockout phase. The team must now win their final group match against Shakhtar Donetsk to keep their hopes alive.

Domestically, Dortmund’s poor form has continued into 2025, with three straight Bundesliga defeats, dropping the team to 10th place in the league. With a seven-point gap from the top four, their chances of returning to next season’s Champions League are looking increasingly slim.

Sporting director Lars Ricken expressed his regret over the decision, stating, “We value Nuri Sahin and the work he has done. We had hoped for a long-term partnership and believed in a turnaround until the very end. This decision is painful for me personally, but after the Bologna game, it was unavoidable.”

Sahin, who had a previous playing career with Dortmund, accepted the club’s decision and shared his disappointment, saying, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t meet Borussia Dortmund’s sporting ambitions this season. I wish this special club all the best.”

Sahin had taken over as head coach in June 2024, succeeding Edin Terzic, who left following Dortmund’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. The decision comes amid mounting pressure on the club to turn around their fortunes and meet the expectations of their passionate fanbase.