Borussia Dortmund have renewed the contract of American super talent Giovanni Reyna until 2025, the Bundesliga top club said on Friday.

Reyna, who turned 18 a week ago, joined Dortmund last year from New York FC.

He has been in the first team since January, scoring two goals and getting five assists in 22 Bundesliga matches. The versatile forward has also made his debut in the US national team.

“Gio’s development in recent months has been incredible,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.

“He will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future. I am personally very pleased that he has decided to extend his contract with BVB in the long term with complete conviction.”

Reyna named Dortmund “a big club that can challenge for titles and are in all the important competitions. Young players in particular have the chance to develop here.

“I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot more in future. I look forward to being with BVB in the long term.”

Other Dortmund youngsters include England’s Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland of Norway. And Youssoufa Moukoko, who turned 16 on Friday, could become the youngest player in league history on Saturday in Dortmund’s at Hertha Berlin.