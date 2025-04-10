Dot Ateliers Backs Ghana’s National Cycling Team for International Tour in Côte d’Ivoire

Accra-based creative hub Dot Ateliers has announced its sponsorship of Ghana’s national cycling team, the Golden Pedals, for their participation in the LA Route d’Lest International Cycling Tour in Côte d’Ivoire.

The event, scheduled from April 8 to 12, 2025, will see the team compete against elite cyclists from across Africa and beyond.

The partnership aims to bolster Ghana’s presence in competitive cycling by providing financial and logistical support to the nine-member delegation, which includes five cyclists and four officials. Justice Awuku, a spokesperson for Dot Ateliers, emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering national pride through sports. “Athletics and creativity are pillars of unity and excellence,” Awuku said. “This sponsorship underscores our belief in Ghanaian potential on global platforms.”

Ghana Cycling Federation Secretary General Shaaban Mohammed praised the collaboration, calling it a critical step toward advancing the sport domestically. “Corporate partnerships like this are vital for nurturing talent and infrastructure,” Mohammed noted. “We urge other businesses to follow suit.”

The team features 2024 national champion Francis Amo of FCG Cycling Club, alongside riders Victor Cudjoe Akpagli, Emmanuel Sesi, and Prince Love Adjei Quaye. Officials include team manager Francis Obodai Sai and mechanic Rudolf Mensah. Cyclists expressed determination to secure podium finishes, with Amo stating, “We carry the hopes of Ghana. Every pedal stroke is for our nation.”

The LA Route d’Lest Tour, renowned for its challenging routes across West Africa, serves as a key qualifier for continental championships. Ghana’s participation highlights its growing ambition in cycling, a sport gaining traction amid increased regional investment.

Dot Ateliers, known for its support of Ghana’s arts community, marks its first foray into sports sponsorship with this initiative. The move reflects a broader trend of cross-sector collaborations aimed at elevating Ghana’s profile in international competitions.

As the team prepares for departure, supporters are encouraged to follow their progress online. The event will be streamed live, with updates shared via the Ghana Cycling Federation’s social media channels.