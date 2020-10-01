Mr John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, says his government will invest in secondary education to eliminate the double track system.

He said that would ensure that all students attended school at the same time to get adequate contact hours from teachers.

Mr Mahama was addressing the Queenmother and elders of Berekum in the Bono Region, a statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the NDC Campaign Spokesman, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday.

He said the NDC government would abolish the double track system by completing the remaining 200 Community Day Senior High Schools and investing in more educational infrastructure.

Private schools in deprived communities would also be enrolled onto the Free Senior High School programme to give students equal opportunity.

Mr Mahama, who repeated his promise to implement a Free Primary Healthcare for all to eliminate cost as a barrier to universal healthcare, said he would increase maternity leave from three to four months and introduce a seven-day paternity leave to enable fathers support mothers and bond with their babies.

He said as stated in the ‘People’s Manifesto,’ his Government would build two cashew processing factories in Bono and Bono East to support cashew farmers in the area and complete the “abandoned” Berekum town roads, which were part of the Mahama Administration’s cocoa roads project.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would establish a campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources at Berekum, as originally planned.