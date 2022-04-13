Double-up in your work or I resign – President Weah warns his officials

Ahead of 2023 Presidential and Representatives elections, President George Weah has blasted his officials with a threat to resign if they refuse to double-up in their respective works as means grant his government good image internationally.

The former football icon threatened to resign his post as President of Liberia in an attempt to avert any form of subversion that has the tendency to kill peaceful citizens under his watch as President.

The Liberian made the assertion Monday, when he chaired the recently held National Steering Committee meeting, at the Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

However, his statements were ignited by reports of protestations across the country due to alleged rampant corruption, ritualistic killings, constant reports of rapes and insecurity from the Justice system.

But the Liberian chief Executive pointed out that the constant protests against government, not only dimmed government’s image but also show a bad signal to partners who are also opting to do business in Liberia.

He also urged his officials to work on all the claims against the government, noting that he is not willing to govern a country where protests will be the hallmark of the day.

Weah’s confessed tension over insecurity, urged the security apparatus to improve their works to reduce what he calls level of dissatisfaction and threats in the country.

He said further that, he took over as President to bring total developments, improve the lives of citizens and not to do things that will aggravate them to the extent that will cause them protest against him.

“The last time, I heard that people wanted to protest against government because a citizen Princess Cooper was killed. To be frank, this girl was not working for government to be hunted; then why would government kill her? But again, we are under obligation to locate her killer,” he said.

President Weah recounted that he once resigned as head of the National Team, where he used to spend his money on behalf of government, stressing, “But there came a time, that Liberians said worst things about that got angry which I had option but to resign as Captain and technical director of the team.”

“I have lived abroad but nowhere like home. I always want to be home because this is where I have many friends and families and I have always tried to ensure that this country remain peaceful and lively for all,” he concluded.