DOVE Payments Advance on Own PSP License

Techfocus24 has learnt that one of Ghana’s emerging healthcare payments start-up, Dove Payments Gateway, is feverishly working on acquiring its own Payments Service Provider (PSP) license to serve customers even better.
The company currently uses the services of leading Nigerian PSP, Paystack to deliver on its healthcare payments services, but Founder and CEO of the Dove, Alexander Okereke told Techfocus “we are now exploring some pre-seed investors to see which of them will be better partners for us to go to the next phase of our operations.”
He said working as merchants on the platforms of PSPs is quite expensive so the company has opted to go for its own PSP license in Ghana as it prepares to roll out even more innovative products in the healthcare payment space.
Alexander Okereke is very confident about the prospects of DOVE’s model for healthcare payments, and that is why he and is team are willing to take the big step and go all out and raise the necessary funding to invest.
Scan and Pay
Recently, DOVE launched a scan to pay feature, which allows customers of healthcare service providers to scan a QR Code at the healthcare service provider’s outlet and pay at no extra cost to the customer. The payment goes straight into the merchant’s Dove Wallet.
The QR Code was provided by its Payment partner, Paystack, by the CEO said they will consider the option of using Ghana’s GHQR in the future.
In February this year, Dove launched out of their private Beta trials with the mission to simplify healthcare payments for emerging markets, starting in Ghana.
The start-up now enables providers to make payments for utilities and expenses like waste disposal, equipment maintenance, pharmaceutical suppliers, and laundering services to the various vendors they work with.
Dove employs a transfer-check mechanism to ensure the HBO (Healthcare Business Owner) provides approval for all financial transactions on the business account with the goal to ensure full accountability and traceability of funds disbursement.
With Dove Payments, patients can also scan and pay for their healthcare bills and other Out-of-Pocket expenses which the healthcare facilities will receive in their Dove Wallet.
Alexander worked as a healthcare business executive at leading healthtech company, mPharma Ghana Ltd for over 5 years and was previously the project coordinator and integrations specialist for a multichain pharmacy acquisition in East Africa, Uganda – leading business development and strategy efforts.