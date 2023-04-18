DOVE Payments Advance on Own PSP License

Techfocus24 has learnt that one of Ghana’s emerging healthcare payments start-up, Dove Payments Gateway, is feverishly working on acquiring its own Payments Service Provider (PSP) license to serve customers even better.

The company currently uses the services of leading Nigerian PSP, Paystack to deliver on its healthcare payments services, but Founder and CEO of the Dove, Alexander Okereke told Techfocus “we are now exploring some pre-seed investors to see which of them will be better partners for us to go to the next phase of our operations.”

He said working as merchants on the platforms of PSPs is quite expensive so the company has opted to go for its own PSP license in Ghana as it prepares to roll out even more innovative products in the healthcare payment space.

Alexander Okereke is very confident about the prospects of DOVE’s model for healthcare payments, and that is why he and is team are willing to take the big step and go all out and raise the necessary funding to invest.

Scan and Pay

Recently, DOVE launched a scan to pay feature, which allows customers of healthcare service providers to scan a QR Code at the healthcare service provider’s outlet and pay at no extra cost to the customer. The payment goes straight into the merchant’s Dove Wallet.

The QR Code was provided by its Payment partner, Paystack, by the CEO said they will consider the option of using Ghana’s GHQR in the future.

In February this year, Dove launched out of their private Beta trials with the mission to simplify healthcare payments for emerging markets, starting in Ghana.