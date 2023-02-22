Dove payments brings ease to healthcare payments in Ghana

Dove Payments, a healthcare technology start-up operating from Accra, Ghana has launched their private Beta trials with the mission to simplify healthcare payments for emerging markets, starting in Ghana.

Dove Payments enables providers to make payments for utilities and expenses like waste disposal, equipment maintenance, pharmaceutical suppliers, and laundering services to the various vendors they work with.

Dove employs a transfer-check mechanism to ensure the HBO (Healthcare Business Owner) provides approval for all financial transactions on the business account with a goal to ensure full accountability and traceability of funds disbursement.

With Dove Payments, patients can also scan and pay for their healthcare bills and other Out-of-Pocket expenses which the healthcare facilities will receive in their Dove Wallet.

Speaking on the launch, Founder and CEO of Dove, Alexander Okereke, said “With my experience working with hundreds of providers across Ghana, we see a great opportunity to support healthcare businesses and owners with moving from cash and cheque modes of payment to a simple and secure cashless system (online and offline) that provides immense benefit to their businesses and ensures better health outcomes for the patients that they serve.

We hope to be the backbone of all healthcare payment by providers and patients across the continent in the near future. The long term target of Dove Payments is to help healthcare business owners transition into a more digital based payment solution that prioritizes proper oversight and fiscal accountability.”

Alexander worked as a healthcare business executive at mPharma Ghana Ltd for 5 years plus and was previously the project coordinator and integrations specialist for a multichain pharmacy acquisition in East Africa, Uganda – leading business development and strategy efforts.

NewHealth Technologies Ltd, parent company to Dove Payments also announced that Henry Kwasi Kpano, a veteran Senior Data Specialist will be joining its Board and also taking up an Advisor role for Data Operation.