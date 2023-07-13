Dove payments comes out with Dove Link technology

Dove Payments, a payment platform headquartered in Ghana dedicated to simplifying financial transactions, has rolled out several innovative features designed to enhance user convenience and revolutionize the way Africans send and receive money.

With a focus on simplicity, security, and seamless user experiences, Dove Payments continues to deliver on its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in the digital payment landscape.

The company has therefore designed what it calls Dove Link technology, which is being touted as a unique payment feature in the Ghanaian payment landscape that enables Dove Payment users to link their mobile money numbers to a unique Dove Payment URL link that is generated by the user on their dashboard.

All the user has to do is send this link to their friends, family, and relatives, and they can receive money via this link. The sender does not need to have a Dove Account.

Speaking on the launch, CEO of Dove Payments, Alexander Okereke says, “At Dove Payments Gateway, our mission is to empower individuals and businesses by simplifying and streamlining their financial interactions and providing a secure, efficient, and personalized payment experience and one of our unique offerings lies in the integration of a one-of-a-kind feature called the Dove Link.”

According to him, Dove Link is a proprietary technology that allows users to receive and request payments seamlessly while incorporating various aspects of their lives into one cohesive platform, adding that by utilizing the Dove Link, users will have the convenience of consolidating their mobile money accounts, credit card history, health insurance information, and other essential details into a single, unified digital link that can be used throughout their lives.

“This holistic approach not only saves time but also ensures that users have everything they need at their fingertips,” he said.

The Dove Payments CEO said the company firmly believes that Dove Payments will revolutionize the way people conduct their financial transactions, enabling them to take control of their financial lives with ease and confidence.

“Our commitment to continuous innovation means that we will actively listen to user feedback and make enhancements to ensure an exceptional user experience. We invite individuals and businesses alike to join us on this exciting journey as we usher

in a new era of payment solutions. Together, we can simplify lives, streamline payments,

inspire financial empowerment, and reshape the way we interact with money across

Africa,” he said.