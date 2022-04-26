Dozens of Boko Haram fighters surrender in Cameroon’s Far North region

Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have given themselves up to authorities in Cameroon’s Far North region, officials said Monday.

Seventy-six young people, mostly men enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender, Ramat Moussa, mayor of the Fotokol council of the Logone and Chari division, told reporters.

The fighters arrived in the Fotokol locality Sunday and were handed over to Cameroon’s National Committee on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (NCDDR) in the region.

The government will pardon them and host them at the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration center before reintegrating them into society, authorities said.

More than 1,000 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered in the region since a presidential decree created NCDDR in 2018, according to officials with the NCDDR. Enditem