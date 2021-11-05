Dozens of foreign nationals arrested in Equatorial Guinea

Security forces in Equatorial Guinea have launched a “large-scale” operation to arrest foreign nationals in the country, a Cameroonian diplomat said on Wednesday.

“Since Monday November 1, compatriots have been arrested and detained at the Malabo Multisports Complex alongside many other foreign nationals living in Equatorial Guinea. A similar operation has been taking place on the mainland since Saturday October 30,” Desire Jean Claude Owono Menguele, Cameroon’s ambassador to Equatorial Guinea said in a statement Wednesday evening.

He said that the arrests were taking place in the capital Malabo and commercial hub of Bata.

The government of Equatorial Guinea is yet to explain the reason for the arrests though the embassy has officially requested for an explanation, Menguele said, adding that Cameroon consulate officials in Bata were providing foodstuffs, hygiene and sanitary products of first necessity to retained Cameroonians.

The ambassador did not disclose identities of other foreign nationals in detention.

A similar operation in 2016 led to the expulsion of several hundred Cameroonians whom Equatorial Guinean government said “lack proper identification documents.”

The discovery of oil in Equatorial Guinea in the 1990s has attracted thousands of foreigners into the country.