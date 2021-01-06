dpa/GNA – A major crackdown on pro-democracy activists took place in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with more than 50 people arrested under the territory’s national security law for their involvement in an unofficial pan-democratic electoral poll.

Among those arrested were high-profile former lawmakers James To, Andrew Wan and Lam Cheuk-ting, Hong Kong’s Democratic Party said in a tweet, adding that police had claimed participation in the poll was a “subversive” act.

Others took to social media to confirm they had been detained, including law professor Benny Tai, Eddie Chu, Jimmy Sham and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung of the League of Social Democrats (LSD) party.

“Today’s mass arrest shows that even running for a seat in a civilized government-run election can be considered a subversive act,” LSD Secretary General Avery Ng told dpa.

“They will only allow representation of a single official view. This is absurdity,” he added.

An American human rights lawyer named John Clancy was reportedly among those arrested. Unconfirmed footage circulating on social media appeared to show his arrest.

Subversion is one of four areas targeted by the new national security law, which also covers secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The arrests apparently relate to an unofficial primary election held on July 11 and 12 last year in which 610,000 voters chose democratic candidates to run for a seat in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Election.

The poll, dubbed “Democrat Camp 35+ Primary Election”, had the goal of winning a majority in the Legislative Council, granting democrats the power to veto legislation.

Hong Kong’s government swiftly deemed the unofficial poll “illegal” and barred 12 candidates from running in the September election.

Among them was activist Joshua Wong, who is currently serving a prison term for involvement an unauthorized protest last June. His apartment was also searched on Wednesday.

Weeks after the primary, Chief Executive Carrie Lam postponed Legislative Council election for a year, amid public outcry, citing the pandemic.

Wednesday’s mass arrest is the largest crackdown on the pro-democracy camp since the new law came into force June 30 last year.

In November 2020, all 15 remaining pro-democracy lawmakers signed a joint resignation letter after Beijing forced the removal of four of colleagues deemed a threat to national security by Beijing.

A month later in December, a 19-year-old man was sentenced to four months in prison for allegedly desecrating the Chinese flag.

Another 10 Hong Kongers were sentenced to between seven months and three years in prison in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for trying to flee to Taiwan.

Beijing’s enactment of the new law has led to a swift crackdown on democratic freedoms in the previously semi-autonomous city, drawing international criticism and prompting sanctions on individual officials as well as on the city by the international community.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday condemned the arrests, calling on Beijing to stop enforcing the “evil law” in Hong Kong.

“DPP is deeply concerned about the future of Hong Kong and feel angry about what the Chinese authorities have done,” the party said in a statement, vowing to keep pushing the Taiwanese government to further assist Hong Kong.

Responding to what he called an “assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights,” incoming US secretary of state Antony Blinken took to Twitter to pledge the new administration under president-elect Joe Biden would “stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy.”

Rights group Amnesty International meanwhile described Wednesday’s arrests as a “shocking crackdown on Hong Kong’s political opposition.”

“Sweeping up candidates, activists and pollsters alike – is the starkest demonstration yet of how the national security law has been weaponized to punish anyone who dares to challenge the establishment,” said Amnesty’s Asia-Pacific regional director Yamini Mishr.