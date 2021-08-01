Dozens of terrorists killed in security operation in Burkina Faso

Dozens of terrorists were neutralized during operations to secure the commune of Madjoari from July 19 to 25 in the east of Burkina Faso, national armed forces reported on Monday.

Issued in the capital Ouagadougou, the report said the armed forces conducted offensive reconnaissance, cordon and search operations in the targeted area.

A significant quantity of arsenals, ammunitions, communication and transmission facilities, explosive devices, camp equipment and a lot of transport means were also recovered, according to the statement.

Over the period of several weeks, unidentified gunmen had besieged the commune of Madjoari, forcing more than half of the population to flee the area, local elected official said.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation with terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people and displaced about 1 million others.