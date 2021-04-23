Dozens of people were taken into custody after clashes that broke out during an event organized by right-wing Israelis in Jerusalem went on into the early hours of Friday.

Dozens of Israelis and Palestinians were injured in the unrest, according to Israeli police, who added that about 20 officers had also been hurt in the clashes. Hundreds of security forces had been deployed across the city, according to police.

Israelis and Palestinians have repeatedly come to blows in Jerusalem in recent days, with the situation in the Old City being especially tense during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Fridays and daily prayer times are particularly rife for violent clashes, especially at the gates of the Old City and the entrances to the Temple Mount, or the Noble Sanctuary.