DPC calling on Training Institutions to aquire accreditation for CDPS training

In a related development, the Data Protection Commission of Ghana is calling on training institutions interested in the field of Data Protection to come forward for accreditation to assist the commission in offering the Certified Data Protection Supervisor (CDPS) Training as a service.

This follows the commissions intention to scale up awareness creation on data protection especially among Data controllers and as well make available accredited institutions nationwide to take up the demand.

Section 58 of the Data Protection Act 2012, Act 843 makes provisions for the appointment of a Data Protection Supervisor who must be qualified and certified. It is against this background that the Commission is now inviting eligible consultants to indicate their interest by writing to the Commission.

All applications are to be received at the commission by Friday, 28th February 2022.