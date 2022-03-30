DPC hands over list of defaulting companies to the Director of Public Prosecution

The Data Protection Commission has paid a visit to the Director of Public Prosecution Mrs Yvonne Atakora – Obuobisa, to begin a legal process to retrieve some 1.5 million Ghana cedis from 251 Data Controllers who have flouted the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act843) by refusing to register with the Commission after several caution.

Executive Director of the Commission Patricia Adusei-Poku, addressed the media to make public the commission’s next move.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) is a statutory body established under the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) to protect the privacy of the individual and personal data by regulating the processing of personal data, choices of technologies and integrity of people with access to personal data. The Commission provides for the process to obtain, hold, use, or disclose personal information and for other related issues bordering on the protection of personal data.

Since Ghana’s digital transformation agenda kicked off, the Commission has been very keen in making public the mandates under the act for both Data Controllers and rights of Data subjects.

Entering the enforcement phase of compliance with the act, the DPC has from the beginning of the years issued notice letters to various companies cautioning them to register with the commission or risk facing the law.

While some Data Controllers stepped up to comply with the Act other remained adamant to the cautions. In that regard, the Commission on the 30th March 2022 paid a visit to the Director of Public Prosecution in the Attorney Generals Department with a list of 251 Data Controllers representing only 2.5% of the bigger data base in custody who fall under the group of defaulting data controllers.

The visit was to hand over the list to commence legal proceedings to retrieve some 1.5 million Ghana cedis owed the commission including penalties for defaulting.

Meanwhile the director of the Commission has issued letters under section 56 of the Act holding heads of the various organisations accountable to do the needful.

