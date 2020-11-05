Diaspora Patriots in Ghana, (DPG), a Group affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled its promise to build a community tent for the people of Manchi in Domeabra-Obom.

This is in response to a request from the farming community when the DPG campaigned in the community a few weeks ago.

Mr Prince Sefah, Chairman of the Group said “This is to let the people of Manchi know that, we have them at heart and the NPP would not forsake them.

“DPG will also embark on two more community projects in the two constituencies.

“We have to prove to everyone that, we do not just come from abroad and take positions, but rather we are part and parcel of the campaign and have to make sure we win both seats for the party,” he said.

Mr Sefah promised that more resources were being marshaled to aid the campaign efforts and bring about massive wins for the NPP and the Group was tasked by NPPnational campaign team to work and help with the campaign efforts of the Amasaman and Domeabra Obom constituencies.

The DPG, which has adopted the Amasaman and Domeabra-Obom constituencies consists of government appointees, who were in the diaspora.

“Our key message is that the NPP government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed so much better and deserved four more years to do more,” said Madam Mary Posch-Oduro, who oversees the project for DPG in Manchi.

Mr Philip Doe, the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the Domeabra-Obom constituency thanked the Group for their help and said it would go a long way to help annex the seat from the NDC.

“These projects coupled with the door-to-door campaigns will definitely send a strong signal to constituents of Domeabra-Obom that when they vote me and the NPP, good things await them”.

Mr Akwasi Awua-Ababio, the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, in Amasaman entreated the constituents to change their pattern of voting for the first time since all NDC candidates they voted for in the last 24 years neglected them.“I will urge you all to give Mr Afrifah-Mensah, the chance to represent you on the ticket of the NPP for the first time and he will not disappoint you,” he added.

Some of the communities the Group visited on their door-to-door campaigns included; obor, Ashalaja, Odumase and Amasaman.

DPG Vice-Chairman, Dr. K.A. Adanse-Pipim, and Mr Ernest Justice Ampong, the DPG Secretary on behalf of the Group donated hundreds of t-shirts to help the campaigns of both candidates.

