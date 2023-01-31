Ghana Fintech Awards: DPO pay takes Fintech discovery of the year 2022

Leading African digital payments company DPO Pay emerged as the Fintech Discovery of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Fintech Awards.

The award was in recognition of DPO being an international fintech company, working within the local Ghanaian ecosystem to provide multiple choices to the industry and clients, ranging from payments infrastructure, credit and debit cards, mobile money, merchant acquisitions and other payment methods, leading to an integrated financial sector.

Beyond that, DPO also stood out, per the judging criteria, as an entity that provides best-in-class infrastructure for the deployment of fintech solutions, ease of integration with third parties to offer both financial and non-financial services, excellent service support structure (SLA), best creative and unique fintech solution(s) and robust service-oriented digital technology platform that enables seamless transactions.

The awards event, organized by the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association under the sponsorship of Fintech research and management consulting firm, Arkel Limited also acknowledged several fintech products and services, technologies, fintech firms and dynamic doers in the fintech ecosystem.

Country Manager of Ghana for DPO Pay, Frank Anwelle, who received the award on behalf of the company said: “We are very proud and humbled to receive the Fintech Discovery of the Year Award. Our Team at DPO Pay extends their appreciation to the Ghana Fintech & Payments Association for recognising the hard work and commitment we hold to growing African businesses on a local and global scale. Our innovative approach to simplifying payment processing across Africa continues to drive the core objective of DPO Pay as a merchant-focused solution.”

Throughout 2022, DPO focused on bringing payment solutions closer to local businesses in Ghana. As part of its efforts, the company has partnered with Mastercard to enable thousands of businesses in Ghana to offer their customers greater choice and convenience by pivoting online and accepting digital payments.

The company has enabled merchants to safely, seamlessly and securely accept a wide range of digital payment methods including mobile money and via e-wallets – both locally and from abroad – in the currency of their choice.

In addition, at the end of 2022, DPO released a new version of their payments app, DPO Pay Mobile. With several new features, DPO listened to merchant feedback to redesign and redevelop DumaPay.

The app, previously DumaPay, now offers a variety of new features to allow for easier, more convenient transactions no matter where in Africa their businesses are. The new mobile payments application allows businesses to securely transact in multiple currencies across Africa.

Founded in 2006, DPO has developed integrated payments technology to support businesses of all sizes in 21 countries and accepts payments securely and swiftly in all currencies and through many payment methods, including virtual cards, mobile money, and e-wallets.

DPO Pay remains a leading African payment service provider (PSP) which has developed the technology to enable businesses and individuals across the continent to make payments online and offline with all currencies and payment methods. The company currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including airlines, hotels, restaurants, and travel agents as well as eCommerce all over Africa.

Since its founding, DPO Pay it has grown to be a pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees and a presence in 21 African countries. By providing its merchants of all sizes with the capacity to make and accept payments effortlessly, DPO supports financial inclusion and economic development on the continent.